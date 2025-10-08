Trending
Sheen Falls named Europe’s top resort by Condé Nast

Brian Loughnane GM of Sheen Falls Lodge.

Sheen Falls Lodge in Kenmare, County Kerry has been named Europe’s top resort by Condé Nast Traveler readers. The Kenmare five-star offers first-class service, picturesque views, and traditional Irish manor house furnishings.

It finished ahead of Bodrum EDITION in Turkey, Gleneagles in Scotland, and Grand Resort Bad Ragaz in Switzerland. Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg ranks fifth, and Adare Manor seventh in the top 10 European resorts.

Irish five-star resorts, including Dromoland Castle (12th), Ashford Castle (15th), and Powerscourt Hotel (20th), represent 25pc of Europe’s top 20 resorts.

Brian Loughnane of Sheen Falls shared: “It was incredibly rewarding to see its experiences and team recognised on a global stage.”

