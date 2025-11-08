Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
Singapore Airlines opens renovated first-class lounge in Changi airport

First-class SilverKris Lounge in Terminal 2 spans 1,050 sqm with 97 laser-cut Plexiglas batik flowers.  

Horseshoe bar seats 12; live stations serve XO carrot cake and Hawaiian chicken burger.   Four soundproof nap pods feature Poltrona Frau recliners and privacy doors.   Five shower suites include wheelchair-accessible unit stocked with Lalique Neroli products.  Productivity pods, soundproof booths, and a six-seat video-conferencing room support busy passengers. .

Timothy Chua shared “Our focus is on preparing our customers for the next part of their travel.”

