Singapore Airlines opens renovated first-class lounge in Changi airport

First-class SilverKris Lounge in Terminal 2 spans 1,050 sqm with 97 laser-cut Plexiglas batik flowers.

Horseshoe bar seats 12; live stations serve XO carrot cake and Hawaiian chicken burger. Four soundproof nap pods feature Poltrona Frau recliners and privacy doors. Five shower suites include wheelchair-accessible unit stocked with Lalique Neroli products. Productivity pods, soundproof booths, and a six-seat video-conferencing room support busy passengers. .

Timothy Chua shared “Our focus is on preparing our customers for the next part of their travel.”