South African tourism records record 10.48m arrivals in 2025, 31,026 from Ireland

South African Tourism confirmed international arrivals reached 10.48 million from January to December 2025, a 17.6pc increase year-on-year and the highest annual total on record. Of these 31,026 came from Ireland.

Europe drove growth with a 12.6 rise, featuring double-digit increases in key markets including England at 15.4, Germany at 14.0, Austria at 15.6, Switzerland at 13.2, Sweden at 12.5, Belgium at 10.9, and Italy at 10.2. Ireland was up by 9.5pc. England overtook the United States as the top source market.

The performance reflected targeted initiatives by European hubs, including the Live South Africa campaign and trade engagements. Airline partners British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and Norse Atlantic Airways increased capacity to meet demand.

Ian Utermohlen shared “These results reflect not only sustained demand for South Africa as a long-haul destination, but also the impact of highly targeted, locally relevant initiatives implemented by our Europe hubs. Europe has been a key driver of South Africa’s recovery and record-setting growth in 2025.”