Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»South African tourism records record 10.48m arrivals in 2025, 31,026 from Ireland
South African tourism minister Patricia de Lille
South African tourism minister Patricia de Lille

South African tourism records record 10.48m arrivals in 2025, 31,026 from Ireland

0
By on News & Knowledge

South African Tourism confirmed international arrivals reached 10.48 million from January to December 2025, a 17.6pc increase year-on-year and the highest annual total on record. Of these 31,026 came from Ireland. 

Europe drove growth with a 12.6 rise, featuring double-digit increases in key markets including England at 15.4, Germany at 14.0, Austria at 15.6, Switzerland at 13.2, Sweden at 12.5, Belgium at 10.9, and Italy at 10.2. Ireland was up by 9.5pc. England overtook the United States as the top source market.

The performance reflected targeted initiatives by European hubs, including the Live South Africa campaign and trade engagements. Airline partners British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, and Norse Atlantic Airways increased capacity to meet demand. 

See also  Ancient human remains discovered on Carberry Island on Lough Ree

Ian Utermohlen shared “These results reflect not only sustained demand for South Africa as a long-haul destination, but also the impact of highly targeted, locally relevant initiatives implemented by our Europe hubs. Europe has been a key driver of South Africa’s recovery and record-setting growth in 2025.”

Related posts:

David Barniville President of the High CourtRyanair pays out €15,500 for alleged scalding on air journey Icelandair launches first Polish route with new Gdansk service for winter 2026/27 SAS and TAROM expand partnership with new codeshare agreement Brendan Kennhy of IAATIreland’s Adventure Tourism board discussed insurance, marketing & sustainability
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.