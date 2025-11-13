Spanish tourist board hosts sustainability conference in Dublin today

Laura Pena director of the Spanish Tourist Board in Dublin

The inaugural Spain Talks event will be hosted by the Dublin office of the Spanish tourist board today at Radisson Blu Royal Hotel.

The programme includes panels on sustainable tourism models, a presentation on Spain by Train, keynote from Donal Moriarty of Aer Lingus, a good practices discussion, Andalusia Tourism presentation, and Tourism Sustainability Awards Ceremony with drinks and canapés.

The awards recognise excellence in media coverage, influencer content, sustainable tourism products, and ESG projects from Irish market partners.

Digital registration provides access to live stream of conferences, panel discussions, and awards.

The event is one a series organized by the Spanish tourist board in their offices abroad promoting dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge exchange for responsible tourism future.