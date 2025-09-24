Spirit Airlines to reduce capacity by 25pc in November

Spirit Airlines will reduce capacity by 25pc in November 2025, focusing on stronger markets amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring triggered by Dublin-based AerCap.

The airline is evaluating fleet size, negotiating with lessors like AerCap, and seeking cost reductions with suppliers and trade unions. Headcount reductions are planned, though specific numbers and timelines remain undisclosed.

Spirit recently cut 11 markets and delisted from the New York Stock Exchange, marking its second bankruptcy filing in under a year. The carrier operates 62 A320-200s, 91 A320-200Ns, 29 A321-200s, and 32 A321-200NXs, adjusting operations to improve financial stability.

Dave Davis shared: “These schedules are handled as the regular course of business, but because November’s schedule reflects significant adjustments, coupled with ongoing cost-savings efforts amid the restructuring, we want to be as transparent with you as possible.”