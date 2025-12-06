Spotlight on DAA directors’ perks as PR battle continues in airport rift

The DAA has confirmed it pays the benefit-in-kind tax liability for directors on services valued at tens of thousands of euro annually.

Directors received €205,000 in total payments last year. Board members accumulated €63,858 in benefits from airport facilities. Benefits included use of the Platinum VIP private terminal at Dublin Airport. The company covers the tax for car-parking privileges extended to directors.

The news emerged over the weekend as the pubic relations battel continues in the rift between SAA chair Basil Geoghegan and CEO Kenny Jacobs.

DAA spokesperson shared “the DAA pays the benefit-in-kind tax liability on behalf of its directors for services they use.”