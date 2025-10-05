Stena Line celebrates 30 years of Dublin service at Swedish embassy

Stena Line has celebrated 30 years of Dublin service with a roundtable at the Swedish Embassy, alongside Business Sweden.

The event, hosted by Ambassador Lina van der Weyden and Gustaf Bergström, discussed transport, sustainability, and trade. Ireland-Sweden trade reached €2.02bn in 2024. Stena Line, operating since 1985, aims to cut CO₂ emissions by 30pc by 2030.

Niclas Mårtensson, Stena Line CEO, shared: “This roundtable fostered open dialogue on sustainability and innovation, strengthening connections between Ireland and Sweden.”