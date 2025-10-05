Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Stena Line celebrates 30 years of Dublin service at Swedish embassy

Stena Line celebrates 30 years of Dublin service at Swedish embassy

0
By on Afloat, Knowledge & News

Stena Line has celebrated 30 years of Dublin service with a roundtable at the Swedish Embassy, alongside Business Sweden. 

The event, hosted by Ambassador Lina van der Weyden and Gustaf Bergström, discussed transport, sustainability, and trade. Ireland-Sweden trade reached €2.02bn in 2024. Stena Line, operating since 1985, aims to cut CO₂ emissions by 30pc by 2030.

Niclas Mårtensson, Stena Line CEO, shared: “This roundtable fostered open dialogue on sustainability and innovation, strengthening connections between Ireland and Sweden.”

Related posts:

HERE is the code to get an a beach holiday deal from TUI Dublin’s 77-ship cruise season finishes today with call of Regal Princess Paul Grant of Stena LineStena Line upgrades Belfast-Liverpool autumn service Archer Roose becomes Princess Cruises’ first official canned wine partner
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.