All THREE Paris airports to be impacted by strike on Thursday

Irish holidaymakers face potential disruption from ongoing strikes across Europe with Paris airports set for action on 18 June and Italian ground handling staff striking nationwide on 26 June.

All major Paris hubs, including Charles de Gaulle (CDG), Orly (ORY), and Le Bourget will be affected by a planned strike on Thursday, 18 June when ground staff, baggage handlers, and airport retail workers represented by major unions (CGT, CFDT, Unsa, Sud Aérien) are staging a major walkout. While air traffic controllers are not striking, severe bottlenecks in baggage handling and processing are expected to cause heavy flight delays and cancellations. Passengers connecting or departing through Paris are advised to arrive at least four hours early or change their routing.

On Wednesday, 24 June 2026 SACAL Ground Handling staff are walking out for 4 hours at Lamezia Terme Airport (SUF) in Calabria, risking regional flight delays.

On Thursday, 26 June a nationwide ground-handling strike will affect aviation infrastructure across multiple Italian cities. Under Italian law, protected flight windows will remain active from 07:00–10:00 and 18:00–21:00, during which flights must operate.

Two simultaneous active labour disputes have put the Norwegian aviation sector at risk of sudden walkouts before the end of the month. Additional industrial action in Spain and other hubs continues to affect airlines including Ryanair and easyJet.

The strikes follow widespread ground and airline disruptions earlier in the month in Portugal and Italy.