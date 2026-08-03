Last night’s fun: tens of thousands attend Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann opening event in Belfast

800,000 visitors expected across eight days

Over 200 events planned across Belfast

Opening ceremony at Belfast City Hall featured 100 children from cross-community choir

Road closures and pedestrianised zone established in city centre

Irish Language Hub at The Mac offers free taster classes and workshops

The official opening ceremony of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann 2026 took place on Sunday, 2 August 2026, in the grounds of Belfast City Hall, marking the very first time the historic festival has been hosted in Belfast.

President of Ireland Catherine Connolly officially opened the festival, praising the event for celebrating the “universality” of music, song, and dance. The ceremony featured a highly collaborative “Sharing Traditions” showcase. It brought together host branch Ards CCÉ, the South Asian Dance Academy, the Belfast Bands Forum, Highland pipers, and champion Irish dancers.

Crowds gathered at Belfast City Hall for the opening ceremony, where Lord Mayor Councillor Róis-Máire Donnelly declared the event open alongside President Catherine Connolly, First Minister Michelle O’Neill MLA, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly MLA and Secretary of State Chris Bryant. The opening showcase featured a collaborative performance from Ards CCÉ, South Asian Dance Academy, Belfast Bands Forum and champion Irish dancers led by Riverdance lead Lauren Smyth.

The festival programme includes All-Ireland competitions, community-led events, heritage tours and dance sessions across more than 200 events. The main Gig Rig stage at City Hall hosted performances from Hothouse Flowers, Annalise Whyte and the Blackwater Céilí Band, with evening acts including Goitse and Sharon Shannon and her Big Band. Local community events included the Super Sunday Session on Ormeau Road and music trails from north and south Belfast into the city centre, alongside the opening of the official Food and Drink Village at Belfast Cathedral.

The Fleadh represents a landmark moment for Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann as the organisation celebrates its 75th anniversary. The Irish language forms an important part of the visitor experience, with a dedicated Irish Language Hub at The Mac offering free taster classes, arts and crafts workshops and family entertainment. A large pedestrianised zone has been established in Belfast city centre with road closures to ensure safe pedestrian movement and allow for performances and activities to take place.

Entertainment kicked off at 12:00 PM on the main Gig Rig stage. It featured an opening set by Ards CCÉ and afternoon concerts by popular traditional acts like the Hothouse Flowers, Goitse, and Sharon Shannon and her Big Band.

Organisers expect up to 800,000 visitors to flood the UNESCO City of Music during the eight-day celebration, which runs through Sunday, 9 August 2026. Complete event timetables and location details for the rest of the week can be accessed directly on the Official Belfast Fleadh Website.

Lord Mayor Donnelly shared at the opening ceremony: “Rhythm and harmony find their way into the inward places of the soul and that is what the Fleadh is to me – a celebration of our culture flowing out across the city.”

External links