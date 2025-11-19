Switzerland tourism hosts Irish travel media in Dublin

alex Hermann of Swiss Tourism, Jenny Piaget Switzerland ambassador to Ireland and Eoghan Corry, Switzerland tourist board event at the Swiss embassy November 18 2025

Alex Hermann of Swiss Tourism and Jenny Piaget, Switzerland’s ambassador to Ireland hosted Irish travel media at the Swiss embassy. Ireland is the fourth fastest growing inbound market to Switzerland since pandemic, a period when the country has seen an unprecedented boom in tourism. Tourism overnight stays are up 1..8pc in the first half of 2025.

The group watched presentations form the Swiss regions, on the envied Swiss public transport system and on the six Swiss wine regions.

On the initiative of the ambassador, a recent exhibition in the National Museum, Words on the waves, showcased the Irish manuscripts of Saint Gallen which served a s Rosetta Stone for early Irish literature. A group of Irish people are retracing the Saint Gallen pilgrimage next year through Switzerland to Bobbio in Italy.

Fran Lambert of Swiss Tourism and Helen Fyfe of Lufthansa group including Swiss, Switzerland tourist board event at the Swiss embassy