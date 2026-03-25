Limerick city centre to get 156 room Premier Inn under Whitbread plans

English hospitality group Whitbread is to develop a 145 bedroom Premier Inn hotel at Opera Square in Limerick city centre as part of its expansion across Ireland.

The seven storey hotel on the corner of Ellen Street and Patrick Street will include standard and Premier Plus rooms plus a ground floor lounge and is expected to accommodate around sixty thousand guests annually at average occupancy levels.

Subject to planning, construction could begin in 2027 and create about thirty permanent jobs. Whitbread aims to grow its Irish Premier Inn network to 5,000 and currently operates six hotels in Dublin and Cork with more than 1,000 rooms plus six further developments.

Limerick mayor John Moran welcomed the project as boosting footfall and supporting the city’s mixed use regeneration.