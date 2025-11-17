Taoiseach Micheál Martin to open expanded Kerry airport terminal building today

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is to open the expanded Kerry airport terminal building today. Kerry Airport confirms the full terminal expansion entered operation four months prior to initial projections, with passengers accessing the expanded facilities since late July. The €5 million investment covered construction of a new arrivals hall, completed in March, and an enlarged departures area, finished in July, according to statements from airport management during the annual general meeting in June.

Construction commenced in October 2024, targeting phase one delivery by March 2025 and overall completion by July 2025. The arrivals hall includes a Garda immigration zone and baggage collection belt, while the departures hall spans nearly three times the prior area and incorporates a bar, restaurant, and smoking zone. Passenger traffic reached 417,409 in 2024, with records anticipated for 2025 driven by the upgrades.

Airport authorities received €1.83 million in government funding for 2025, allocated to safety, security, and carbon reduction efforts, supplementing the self-funded terminal works. Ryanair maintains scheduled services to Dublin, London Stansted, London Luton, Berlin, and Frankfurt Hahn, alongside seasonal routes to Alicante and Faro.

Local stakeholders note the expansion supports tourism to County Kerry, with parking available outside the terminal and amenities including a restaurant, car rental, gift shop, and WiFi. The airport, located in Farranfore between Tralee and Killarney, connects to the N23 road network, 94 kilometres from Limerick and 106 kilometres from Cork.