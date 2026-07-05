Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»TAP Air Portugal completes restructuring plan
Luis Rodrigues CEo Tap Air Portugal
Luis Rodrigues CEo Tap Air Portugal

TAP Air Portugal completes restructuring plan

0
By on Aviation
  • TAP Air Portugal fulfilled final commitments under the 2021 restructuring plan.
  • The airline completed Cateringpor and SPdH sales in April and May 2026.
  • Portuguese state prepares sale of up to 49.9pc of TAP Air Portugal.
  • Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras claims €189 million from a 2016 bond.
  • Restructuring included operational measures and non-core asset disposals.

TAP Air Portugal completes restructuring plan

TAP Air Portugal has fulfilled the final commitments under its restructuring plan that the European Commission agreed in 2021. The airline completed the sale of its stakes in Cateringpor and SPdH. These transactions took place in April 2026 and May 2026 respectively.

See also  AerCap leased, purchased and sold 202 assets in second quarter 2026

The Portuguese state prepares to sell up to 49.9pc of TAP Air Portugal. A private investor acquires 44.9pc while the airline reserves 5pc for employees. Brazilian carrier Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras challenges the sale and claims full payment of a 2016 bond loan that totals approximately €189 million ($217 million).

TAP Air Portugal sold its 51pc stake in Cateringpor to Gate Gourmet in April 2026. It completed the sale of SPdH in May 2026. The restructuring plan that authorities approved in 2021 included operational and financial measures as well as the disposal of non-core assets.

Daniel Martinez Garbuno shared “TAP is in full compliance with the remaining commitments set out in the European Commission decision of December 21 2021 thereby concluding its restructuring plan.”

See also  Qantas reveals first class product for Sydney London flights

Related posts:

Charlie Cornish CEO of Manchester AirportManchester Airport Group reports slower passenger growth in year to March Luis Rodrigues CEo Tap Air PortugalTAP Air Portugal sees no risk to privatisation from jet fuel crisis Olivier Jankovec ACI Europe Director GeneralEU state aid rules proposal endanger connectivity– ACI Europe Güliz Öztürk CEO Pegasus Airlines Hedging, fleet modernisation and cost volatility discussed at IATA CEO summit in Rio
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.