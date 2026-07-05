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Vanessa Hudson CEO of Qantas
Vanessa Hudson CEO of Qantas

Qantas reveals first class product for Sydney London flights

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  • Qantas unveiled mock-up of new first class for A350-1000ULR.
  • Non-stop Sydney London flights begin in October 2027.
  • Six suites feature 1-1-1 layout with privacy doors.
  • Suites offer 50pc more space than A380 equivalents.
  • Tickets for the routes go on sale in February 2027.

Qantas has unveiled a full-sized mock-up of its new first class product for the Airbus A350-1000ULR. The carrier prepares non-stop flights between Sydney and London that begin in October 2027. Six private first class suites feature on the aircraft.

The new first class adopts a 1-1-1 layout with closing privacy doors that reach 1.4 metres. Seats and beds remain separate to create more space that measures 50pc larger than A380 suites. The fixed bed measures two metres while a padded footrest provides extra room.

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Qantas added latest technology that includes USB-C wireless charging Bluetooth connectivity and a 32-inch UHD screen. Companion dining supports up to two additional guests. Tickets go on sale in February 2027.

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