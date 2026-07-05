Dublin hotels reached 90pc occupancy on 146 nights over the past 12 months

Dublin recorded 146 nights over 90pc occupancy.

Overall occupancy reached 84.1pc.

The figure exceeds the European average.

US visitors generate 41pc of international spend.

Opportunities expand in regional destinations.

Dublin hotels have recorded high occupancy according to Savills research. Hotels reached over 90pc occupancy on 146 nights in the past year which equals 40pc of the year. Dublin posted an 84.1pc occupancy rate above the European average of 71.7pc.

The capital showed more compression nights than other major European cities. Ireland benefits from business leisure sporting and cultural demand plus the Wild Atlantic Way. US visitors account for one-fifth of overseas visitors but 41pc of international tourism expenditure.

Regional opportunities grow in heritage food golf wellness and natural experiences. Dublin absorbed new supply while maintaining strong occupancy levels.

Tom Barrett shared “What makes Ireland performance particularly impressive is that it is not driven by a single factor.”