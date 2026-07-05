EU extends tariff waiver on US aircraft and parts

EU member states have agreed to extend the suspension of tariffs on US-made goods.

Tariffs on €3.7 billion worth of US imports took place in 2020.

The suspension took place in 2021 pending a final trade deal.

The original suspension was due to expire on 11 July 2026.

Negotiations on extension duration have continued.

The European Union shared information on the tariff suspension extension.

The European Union member states have agreed to extend the suspension of tariffs on US-made goods. The extension has included aircraft and spare parts to allow time for a permanent trade deal. Tariffs on €3.7 billion worth of US imports took place in 2020.

The tariffs formed retaliation for US tariffs on €10.7 billion worth of EU imports as part of the subsidisation dispute. The suspension took place in 2021 pending a final trade deal. The original suspension was due to expire on 11 July 2026.

Negotiations on the duration of the extension have continued between Brussels and Washington.