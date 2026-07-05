EU extends tariff waiver on US aircraft and parts

- EU member states have agreed to extend the suspension of tariffs on US-made goods.
- Tariffs on €3.7 billion worth of US imports took place in 2020.
- The suspension took place in 2021 pending a final trade deal.
- The original suspension was due to expire on 11 July 2026.
- Negotiations on extension duration have continued.
- The European Union shared information on the tariff suspension extension.
The European Union member states have agreed to extend the suspension of tariffs on US-made goods. The extension has included aircraft and spare parts to allow time for a permanent trade deal. Tariffs on €3.7 billion worth of US imports took place in 2020.
The tariffs formed retaliation for US tariffs on €10.7 billion worth of EU imports as part of the subsidisation dispute. The suspension took place in 2021 pending a final trade deal. The original suspension was due to expire on 11 July 2026.
Negotiations on the duration of the extension have continued between Brussels and Washington.