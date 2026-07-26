Spain considers law to ban smoking on beaches

Spain’s government approved a draft bill to ban smoking on terraces and beaches.

Vapes and e-cigarettes are included in the ban.

Fines range from €200 to €600,000.

The ban will take effect 20 days after publication in the Official State Gazette.

The Canary Islands would be particularly affected.

Spain’s government has approved a draft bill to dramatically extend smoke-free zones, including a ban on smoking on bar and restaurant terraces and all maritime and river beaches. The draft also targets public swimming pools, outdoor sports facilities, bus stops, university campuses, and outdoor areas around schools. A protection zone of approximately 15 metres around entrances to public buildings like hospitals, libraries, museums and playgrounds is also included.

The reform would put e-cigarettes, vapes, nicotine-free devices, herbal smoking products and shisha pipes on the same footing as traditional cigarettes in all banned areas. Fines could range from approximately €200 for individuals to €600,000 for businesses or venue owners who fail to enforce the rules. The draft law still needs to pass through parliament and be officially published before it becomes enforceable.

The rules would enter into force 20 days after publication in the Official State Gazette, with businesses and institutions given a further two months to put up required signage. The Canary Islands, where life is lived outdoors on terraces and beaches, would be particularly affected. Many individual beaches in the Canary Islands already have local smoking restrictions.