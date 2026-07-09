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Gloria Guevara CEO of WTTC
Gloria Guevara CEO of the Word Travel and Tourism Council since 2017

WTTC launches search for Seven ‘Contemporary Wonders’ of the World

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By on News & Knowledge
  • The WTTC has launched the search for the 7 Contemporary Wonders of the World on 7 July 2026.
  • Nominations remain open for landmarks created since 1801 with major tourism impact.
  • The campaign includes public voting after announcement of 70 nominees in January 2027.
  • Selection criteria cover economic contribution, community value and destination development.
  • The final seven wonders will be revealed on 7 July 2027.

The World Travel & Tourism Council has initiated a global campaign to select the 7 Contemporary Wonders of the World. The project identifies landmarks and buildings created since 1801 that transformed tourism, drove economic growth and shaped modern destinations. Public nominations opened on 7 July 2026.

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People worldwide can nominate sites based on tourism contribution, economic impact, community value and architectural significance. The campaign highlights examples such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris and the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao. It runs in stages with 70 nominees announced in January 2027 and the final seven revealed on 7 July 2027.

The initiative emphasises investment in tourism infrastructure as a driver of jobs and regeneration. It recognises both established icons and emerging landmarks that deliver lasting benefits. Gloria Guevara noted the role of such assets in creating economic and social value.

Gloria Guevara shared “Wonder is not something humanity stopped creating centuries ago. Every generation leaves its mark on the world.”

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