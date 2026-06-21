Tauck expands women’s only departures for 2027

Tauck increased the number of Women’s Only Departures to seven for 2027.

The collection added North American itineraries for the first time.

Departures run from June to October 2027.

Each group averages 24 guests with a female Tauck Director.

Itineraries include Champagne and Alsace, Italy’s Hidden Wine Country and Canada’s Capital Cities plus Niagara Falls.

Tauck has expanded bookings for 2027 Women’s Only Departures from three itineraries to seven. The collection now includes North America for the first time. All 2027 departures opened for booking on 20 June 2026.

The itineraries cover Italy, France, Portugal, Scandinavia, England and Canada with departures from June to October. Each sailing operates as a small-group experience with an average of 24 guests. Female Tauck Directors lead the programmes.

The collection features one upfront price that covers airport transfers, accommodations, most meals, exclusive access experiences and expert local guides. European routes include new offerings in Champagne and Alsace plus Italy’s Hidden Wine Country. The North American itinerary explores Canada’s Capital Cities plus Niagara Falls.

Tauck shared “All 2027 Women’s Only Departures are now open for booking.”