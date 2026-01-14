THIRTY years in business – celebrations begin for the Travel Department

As the Travel Department celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2026 with an event in Dublin, its journey reflects the broader maturation of Ireland’s travel sector.

From humble beginnings to a certified, customer-centric leader, it continues to evolve, proving that escorted tours can bridge generations.

Founded in 1996 by Bob Haugh, a visionary entrepreneur who spotted a gap in the Irish market for accessible, organised group holidays, Travel Department has evolved from a modest start-up into a powerhouse of escorted tours, specialising in experiences tailored to an older demographic. With a focus on hassle-free, inclusive packages, the company has built a loyal following, blending authentic adventures with the comfort of like-minded companionship.

Haugh’s inspiration was to offer Irish travellers opportunities that were previously scarce or cumbersome to arrange. Starting with European destinations, the company quickly gained traction by emphasising escorted group tours, where every detail, from flights and transfers to accommodations and excursions, is meticulously handled.

This all-inclusive approach appealed particularly to mature travellers seeking security and sociability without the burdens of independent planning. As Claire Doherty, a key figure in the company’s outreach, told the ITAA conference in Alcobaca: “We do everything for the customers, it’s the easiest sell you’ll ever do. The flights, the inclusions, absolutely everything. You don’t have to worry about anything, and if something goes wrong, we’re the ones who look after it. We’re the ones responsible.”

By the early 2000s, Travel Department had expanded its portfolio, venturing beyond Europe into long-haul destinations. This growth phase saw the introduction of themed tours, including cultural immersions and adventure options, while maintaining a core emphasis on escorted groups led by local experts. The company’s evolution accelerated in 2018 when private equity firm MML Capital acquired a controlling stake in a €12m deal, injecting capital that boosted revenues beyond €40m annually.

Under the leadership of Sara Zimmerman at the time, Travel Department broadened its reach, extending departure points to Scotland, and England. This strategic expansion transformed it from a niche Irish operator, with over 140 destinations now on offer, spanning 38 countries.

Specialising in an older demographic has been central to Travel Department’s identity, though Doherty notes a shifting tide: “Our age groups vary, it is becoming younger, it’s no longer… a much older clientele, that’s not the case anymore.” Traditionally, the tours attract those over 50, drawn to the sociable atmosphere where 85pc of participants are Irish, fostering bonds among “like-minded people” who are “sociable” and eager “to have fun” and “experience things.”

Repeat business is astonishingly high, with 70pc of customers returning, and 60pc of those booking four or more times. Doherty highlights one remarkable example: “We have had one customer who has been on 52 tours with us. Her 50th tour was a trip to Japan when she was turning 80. So you absolutely can get customers for life.”

The company’s escorted model ensures groups are never left to chance. Local guides provide in-depth knowledge, enhancing authenticity, such as tea with a royal family on a unique small-group tour in India. Independent hotels are favoured over chains for a “more authentic experience,” and solo travellers are catered to with dedicated itineraries featuring no single supplements, addressing a common grievance. In Portugal alone, Travel Department offers 15 itineraries, four of which are solo-specific.

Evolution has also embraced sustainability and innovation. Recently certified as a sustainable travel operator, the company addresses growing environmental concerns. Doherty proudly states: “Delighted to say we’re sustainability certified… if you do have customers who have concerns around that, at least you can rest easy that we are certified.” Trustpilot reviews underscore this success, with over 5,000 entries averaging 4.7 stars.

Long-haul offerings have surged, now including Colombia, the Galápagos, Peru, and Asia, alongside staples like river cruises where Travel Department’s guide ensures a “fun cohort” with “a bit of a sing-song.” Average prices hover around €1,700 to €1,800 per person, delivering value through guaranteed inclusions and price parity.

Claire Doherty sums it up: “The best thing about our tours is… everybody who’s on one of our tours is sociable. They want to have fun, they want to experience things.” In an industry prone to disruption, Travel Department’s formula of care, community, and discovery remains timeless.”

Claire Doherty of Travel Department speaking at the ITAA 2025 conference in Alcobaca

Bob Haugh with Christoph Mueller, CEO of Aer Lingus and Paul Hackett in 2011

2012 ITIA awards