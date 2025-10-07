THESE are Europe’s best hotels according to Condé Nast readers in USA

- Paris: Le Bristol Paris Le Bristol Paris, scoring 99.00, is renowned for its timeless elegance and prime location on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré. The hotel offers luxurious rooms and suites with classic French decor, complemented by exceptional service. Its three Michelin-starred restaurants, including Epicure, provide world-class dining experiences. Guests enjoy a serene courtyard garden and a rooftop pool, rare for central Paris. The Spa Le Bristol by La Prairie offers bespoke wellness treatments in a refined setting.
- Rest of France and Monaco: Hôtel Crillon le Brave, Provence Hôtel Crillon le Brave, scoring 99.80, is a collection of 17th-century stone houses in Provence, offering an authentic French escape. The hotel features 36 rooms and suites with rustic yet luxurious interiors, blending historic charm with modern comforts. Two restaurants serve Provençal cuisine using local ingredients, paired with regional wines. Guests can relax at the Spa Bamford or explore nearby vineyards and lavender fields. The hotel’s hilltop location provides panoramic views of Mont Ventoux and the surrounding countryside.
- Greece: Hotel Grande Bretagne, Athens Hotel Grande Bretagne, scoring 99.83, is a historic landmark in Athens’ Syntagma Square, known for its neoclassical grandeur. The hotel offers opulent rooms and suites with views of the Acropolis or the city’s bustling centre. Its GB Roof Garden restaurant serves Mediterranean cuisine with panoramic city views. The spa provides luxurious treatments, and the indoor-outdoor pool is a guest favourite. Guests are steps away from Athens’ key cultural sites, including the Parthenon and Plaka district.
- Ireland: The Westbury, Dublin The Westbury, scoring 99.67, is a five-star Dublin hotel near Grafton Street, known for its refined luxury and Irish warmth. The hotel offers elegant rooms and suites, with plush bedding and modern amenities. Dining options include WILDE for fine cuisine and The Sidecar for crafted cocktails. Guests enjoy proximity to Trinity College, St Stephen’s Green, and Dublin’s Creative Quarter. As part of The Doyle Collection, the hotel partners with the Global Hotel Alliance’s Green Collection for sustainable luxury.
- Florence: Villa San Michele, a Belmond Hotel Villa San Michele, scoring 96.67, is a former 15th-century monastery in Fiesole, overlooking Florence’s skyline. The hotel features 45 rooms and suites with Renaissance-inspired decor and modern comforts. La Loggia restaurant serves Tuscan cuisine with views of the Arno Valley. Guests can enjoy a heated outdoor pool and lush gardens, ideal for autumn relaxation. A complimentary shuttle connects guests to Florence’s historic centre, just 15 minutes away.
- Rome: JK Place, Roma JK Place, Roma, scoring 98.00, is a boutique hotel near the Spanish Steps, blending modern design with classic Roman charm. The hotel offers 30 rooms and suites with bespoke furnishings and marble bathrooms. JKCafe serves Italian and international cuisine in a stylish, intimate setting. Its central location provides easy access to the Pantheon, Trevi Fountain, and Via Condotti. The hotel’s personalised service creates a home-like atmosphere for guests.
- Venice: Hotel Cipriani, a Belmond Hotel Hotel Cipriani, scoring 98.36, is a luxurious retreat on Giudecca Island, offering serene views across the Venetian lagoon. The hotel features 96 rooms and suites with elegant Venetian decor and private balconies. Oro Restaurant, a Michelin-starred venue, serves refined Venetian cuisine. Guests enjoy a large heated pool and lush gardens, a rarity in Venice. A complimentary shuttle provides quick access to St Mark's Square and Venice's historic sites.
- Rest of Italy: JK Place, Capri JK Place, Capri, scoring 99.67, is a boutique hotel on Capri’s cliffs, offering panoramic Mediterranean views. The hotel features 22 rooms and suites with bright, airy designs and luxurious amenities. JKitchen serves authentic Caprese cuisine using local ingredients. Guests can relax by the infinity pool or explore nearby Anacapri and the Blue Grotto. The hotel’s intimate setting and personalised service create a memorable island escape.
- Portugal: Palácio Príncipe Real, Lisbon Palácio Príncipe Real, scoring 98.40, is a restored 19th-century palace in Lisbon’s trendy Príncipe Real district. The hotel offers 28 rooms and suites with eclectic decor and modern comforts. Its restaurant serves Portuguese cuisine with a contemporary twist, using local ingredients. Guests can relax in the lush garden or heated outdoor pool, a tranquil urban oasis. The hotel is steps from Bairro Alto and Chiado, ideal for exploring Lisbon’s cultural scene.
- Spain: The Principal Madrid The Principal Madrid, scoring 99.67, is a boutique hotel on Gran Vía, offering sophisticated urban luxury. The hotel features 76 rooms and suites with sleek design and views of Madrid’s skyline. Ático, the rooftop restaurant, serves innovative Spanish cuisine with panoramic views. Guests enjoy a wellness area and proximity to the Prado Museum and Retiro Park. The hotel’s central location makes it ideal for exploring Madrid’s cultural and shopping districts.
- Turkey: Raffles Istanbul Raffles Istanbul, scoring 99.97, is a luxurious hotel in the Zorlu Center, offering Bosphorus and city views. The hotel features 185 rooms and suites with contemporary design and Ottoman-inspired touches. Its two restaurants, including Rocca, serve Turkish and international cuisine. Guests can relax at the Raffles Spa or outdoor infinity pool with panoramic views. The hotel’s location provides easy access to Istanbul’s historic sites and modern districts.
- Rest of Europe: De L’Europe Amsterdam, Netherlands De L’Europe Amsterdam, scoring 99.96, is a historic hotel along the Amstel River, known for its refined elegance. The hotel offers 111 rooms and suites with classic Dutch decor and modern amenities. Its Michelin-starred Flore restaurant serves innovative cuisine with local ingredients. Guests enjoy a spa, fitness centre, and proximity to the Rijksmuseum and Dam Square. The hotel’s waterfront location provides a serene backdrop in Amsterdam’s bustling centre.
