Avolon income up 32pc in first quarter of 2026

Avolon achieved net income of $191m in Q1 2026 which rose 32pc year on year.

Lease revenue reached $762m after a 12pc increase.

Operating cashflow totalled $540m and marked a 48pc rise.

The company closed $2.1bn in new unsecured financing during the quarter.

Total available liquidity stood at $11.288bn at quarter end.

Avolon has reported a 32pc rise in net income for the first quarter of 2026. The Dublin based aviation finance company recorded net income of $191m in Q1 2026 compared with $145m in the same period last year. Lease revenue increased by 12pc to $762m while operating cashflow rose by 48pc to $540m.

Avolon acquired 14 aircraft and sold 19 during the quarter and it ended the period with 84 aircraft agreed for sale. The company placed 17 aircraft from its orderbook and finished the quarter with 85pc of its commitments placed through the end of 2028. It closed $2.1bn of new unsecured financing and increased its unsecured to total debt ratio to 79pc.

Total available liquidity stood at $11.288bn at the end of March 2026 which included $534m of unrestricted cash. The owned managed and committed fleet reached 1,131 aircraft including orders and commitments for 506 new technology aircraft. Net debt to equity stood at 2.7 times.

Andy Cronin shared “I am pleased to report a strong start to 2026 with net income for Q1 up 32pc to $191m”.