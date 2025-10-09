‘This isn’t just a launch’ – Riyadh Air launches loyalty programme ahead of first flights October 26

Riyadh Air will commence services on 26 October 2026 with a daily flight from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh to London Heathrow, using a leased Boeing 787 named ‘Jamila’ for the inaugural trip limited to employees and Public Investment Fund staff.

Tickets for the general public become available after delivery of the primary fleet Boeing 787 Dreamliners, expected weeks after launch, shifting the London route to new aircraft while ‘Jamila’ moves to the second destination of Dubai International Airport.

The “pathway to perfect” strategy involves trialling all operations from check-in to in-flight services on ‘Jamila’ to ensure seamless experiences, featuring 4K entertainment, large screens and ultra-fast WiFi on new aircraft.

Founding memberships for the Sfeer loyalty programme launched today, offering priority bookings, non-expiring points shareable with others, lounge access and exclusive news, with high sign-up demand causing website wait times.

Riyadh Air, launched in March 2023, targets 100 destinations by 2030, with 182 aircraft on order including 60 Airbus A321neos, 72 Boeing 787s and 50 Airbus A350-1000s, and no immediate plans for airline alliances despite partnerships with 10 carriers.

Tony Douglas shared, “This isn’t just a launch; it’s a tangible realisation of a vision to connect Saudi Arabia to the world, a core pillar of Saudi Vision 2030. Our commitment to begin operations in 2025 is being fulfilled. This rigorous flight programme on Jamila allows us to fine-tune every detail, ensuring a seamless, reliable, and world-class experience. This carefully sequenced approach is our pathway to perfect, and we are now incredibly close to full operations with further destinations to be announced in the coming weeks as our new aircraft are delivered.”

“With Sfeer, we’re creating much more than just a loyalty programme; we’re building a dynamic, digitally immersive lifestyle ecosystem. We’re in the hospitality business. It’s how we make people feel. I’m delighted, I’m proud, and I’m honoured that very soon, we’ll be serving all of you at 38,000 feet.”