Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Three charged with crashing through exit barrier at Shannon Airport and spray painting US aircraft

Three charged with crashing through exit barrier at Shannon Airport and spray painting US aircraft

0
By on Aviation, News & Knowledge

Three activists who crashed a Ford Transit van through an exit barrier at Shannon Airport at 9.30am on 22 November have been charged at a late night cort sitting in Ennis.

The group climbed a ladder through the van roof and spray-painted a US Navy Reserve Boeing 737 belonging to the United States Navy Reserve.

The incident forced the airport to close for 30 minutes while one aircraft circled overhead.

Gardaí charged Conan Kavanagh, 23, with an address at New Cabra Road, Dublin 7, Emily Cathcart, 22, of Knocknagin Road, Ballbriggan, Dublin, and Aiden Cantwell who is also known as Kasper Stratta, 23, of Manorlands Crescent, Trim, Co Meath, with trespass and criminal damage.

See also  'They are professional people that can work out issues' – Minister steers clear of DAA dispute between Basil Geoghegan and Kenny Jacobs

Judge Marie Keane refused bail and remanded the three defendants in custody with consent to bail to appear before the court again via video link on 25 November. Marie Keane shared “The alleged offences threatened the security of one of our national airports.”

Aiden Cantwell shared “The use of Shannon Airport by the US military breaks Irish neutrality. The US is a belligerent power complicit in the genocide of Palestinians.”

Breifne O’Brien Golf Tourism Role 2025

Related posts:

Joe Gilmore of Knock airportMinister meets with Knock Airport to advance Strategic Development Zone Thomas Woldbye CEO of HeathrowHeathrow CEO warns new taxes in England will shrink aviation – IATA Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer Lingus‘Solid financial performance’ – Aer Lingus reports summer profit of €170m Michael O'Leary FY results presentation 2024Growth back at 5pc as Ryanair reports another record October with 19.2m passengers
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.