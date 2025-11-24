Three charged with crashing through exit barrier at Shannon Airport and spray painting US aircraft

Three activists who crashed a Ford Transit van through an exit barrier at Shannon Airport at 9.30am on 22 November have been charged at a late night cort sitting in Ennis.

The group climbed a ladder through the van roof and spray-painted a US Navy Reserve Boeing 737 belonging to the United States Navy Reserve.

The incident forced the airport to close for 30 minutes while one aircraft circled overhead.

Gardaí charged Conan Kavanagh, 23, with an address at New Cabra Road, Dublin 7, Emily Cathcart, 22, of Knocknagin Road, Ballbriggan, Dublin, and Aiden Cantwell who is also known as Kasper Stratta, 23, of Manorlands Crescent, Trim, Co Meath, with trespass and criminal damage.

Judge Marie Keane refused bail and remanded the three defendants in custody with consent to bail to appear before the court again via video link on 25 November. Marie Keane shared “The alleged offences threatened the security of one of our national airports.”

Aiden Cantwell shared “The use of Shannon Airport by the US military breaks Irish neutrality. The US is a belligerent power complicit in the genocide of Palestinians.”

Breifne O’Brien Golf Tourism Role 2025