Tickets.ie collapse threatens future of festivals

The Rory Gallagher Festival is owed approximately €283,000.

The Cowboys and Heroes Festival is owed more than €130,000.

Both festivals started legal proceedings to recover funds.

Tickets.ie ceased trading the day after the events.

Organisers seek legislation to ring fence client funds.

Festivals have lost hundreds of thousands of euro after the collapse of Tickets.ie.

Two festivals in the northwest initiated legal proceedings to recover ticket revenue following the liquidation of Tickets.ie. The Rory Gallagher Festival in Ballyshannon is owed approximately €283,000 while the Cowboys and Heroes Festival in Leitrim is owed more than €130,000. Both events took place over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Simon Power of the Cowboys and Heroes Festival told RTÉ the loss has been devastating for the 12th year event held at Drumcoura. The festival attracted under 10,000 people this year. Organisers became aware of the issue when attempts to withdraw funds showed the company had ceased trading the day after the festival.

Johnny Gallagher of the Rory Gallagher Festival said the situation cast a shadow over its future after 23 years. William Doogan of Ballyshannon Business Chamber noted the event contributes between €5 million and €7 million to the regional economy each year. Festival organisers called for legislation to ring fence ticket funds similar to rules for auctioneers and solicitors.

Simon Power shared “we are owed over €130,000 and the ticketing company ceased operations the day after the festival completed.”

Johnny Gallagher shared “this festival that has gone by was the largest festival we have ever had.”

William Doogan shared “the government should consider a credit insurance system to protect regional festival promoters.”