Tim Clark asks Boeing to ‘restore the glory days’ as Emirates places €38bn in orders

Tim Clark of Emirates

Tim Clark has asked Boeing to restore the glory days as Emirates placed orders worth €38bn for 65 Boeing 777-9 aircraft and €3.4bn for eight Airbus A350-900s.

The deals increased Emirates’ widebody backlog to 375 aircraft.Delivery of the first Boeing 777-9 was delayed until the second quarter of 2027. Emirates continued its €multi-billion retrofit programme on existing aircraft from August 2026.

The airline maintained pressure on Boeing to resolve certification and production delays.

Tim Clark shared “I know the Boeing of old, and I know what Boeing could do. I see no reason why what has happened in the last decade cannot be fixed. We’ve got 270 now of the 777. I don’t think we’d be doing that if we weren’t confident they were going to be able to deliver.”