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Denis Creighton CEO IMPT
Denis Creighton CEO IMPT

Tipperary based travel disrupter xIMPT launches next phase of growth strategy

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By on Hotels & Beds, News & Knowledge
  • IMPT offers eight million properties at rates travellers see on major sites.
  • The platform retires verified tonnes of CO₂ for every stay.
  • IMPT funds offsets from its own commission at zero cost to users.
  • The service operates from Clonmel, Co. Tipperary.
  • Users earn rewards and fund environmental projects directly.

IMPT has developed a platform that challenges established online travel agencies and continues to expand its operations. The Irish company offers eight million properties at competitive rates while retiring verified tonnes of CO₂ for every stay at no extra cost to travellers.

Mike English created the platform in Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, and the service trades across multiple surfaces with the same inventory as Booking.com and Expedia. IMPT funds carbon offsets from its own commission through UN-verified projects on a public ledger. Users also earn rewards and support environmental and social initiatives directly.

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The founders confirmed plans for the next phase of growth during a briefing.

Mike English shared “IMPT created the platform in Clonmel.”

Denis Creighton shared “The company is experienings strong sustained growth.”

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