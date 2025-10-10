Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Tipperary’s Ashley Park gets approval for wedding venue

Tipperary’s Ashley Park gets approval for wedding venue

0
By on Hotels & Beds

Tipperary County Council approved retention permission for Ashley Park House on 24 September 2025, allowing the 3,231.7 square metre facility in Ashleypark, Ardcroney, Nenagh, to host licensed events, functions, and weddings with overnight accommodation.

The development includes a single-storey noise-insulated marquee pavilion, entrance hall, kitchen, toilets, five storage structures, and conversion of a boathouse to a civil ceremony room on a 7.6 hectare site.

Further information submitted on 28 August 2025 addressed enhancements to site access from the L1103 road and wastewater treatment systems. The approval includes 16 conditions, such as restricting staff accommodation to development use, noise limits day and night, and a €21,452.20 contribution to public infrastructure within three months.

See also  Michelin Key awards for record 19 Irish hotels (two 3-stars & five 2-stars)

Tipperary County Council shared: “Staff accommodation within Ashley Park House should be used only by staff employed in servicing the development. Within three months of the grant of permission, a payment of a financial contribution shall be paid to the planning authority.”

Related posts:

Muhammad Amir Hayat CEO of Pakistan International airwaysRoosevelt Hotel in New York to be demolished – reports Guy Thompson has been appointed as the General Manager of The Johnstown EstateJohnstown Collection to sponsor 17-year-old racing driver Fionn McLaughlin Kasia Riebandt GM of Ballyfin DemesneMEET Kasia Riebandt new GM of Ballyfin Demesne Shamrock Lodge hotel AthloneShamrock Lodge Hotel in Athlone plans ‘substantial expansion’
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.