Today’s events at the Dublin Festival of History

The Dublin Festival of History, running from 26 September to 12 October 2025, commences with a diverse array of events exploring Ireland’s past.
- Opening Lecture: The Manuscripts of Medieval Dublin, Royal Irish Academy, 19 Dawson Street, Dublin 2, Time: 6:00pm to 7:30pm, Sarah Hendriks (Curator, Royal Irish Academy Library), organised by the Virtual Record Treasury of Ireland (VRTI), This lecture examines the collection and preservation of Irish historical manuscripts over seven centuries, focusing on efforts to reconstruct archives lost in the 1922 Public Record Office fire.
- Panel Discussion: Women in 1916 Rising, Pearse Centre, 27 Pearse Street, Dublin 2,, Time: 7:00pm to 8:30pm. Mary McAuliffe (Historian, University College Dublin), Sinéad McCoole (Author), organised by the Dublin City Council, The panel discusses the roles and contributions of women during the Easter Rising, drawing on personal accounts and archival materials to reassess their impact on Irish independence.
- Walking Tour: Viking Dublin Unearthed, Christ Church Cathedral, Dublin 8 (starting point), Time: 10:00am to 12:00pm, Linzi Simpson (Archaeologist), organised by the Dublin Civic Museum, Participants explore archaeological sites from Viking-era Dublin, including Wood Quay excavations, to understand the city’s Norse foundations and trade networks.
- Workshop: Archival Research Methods, National Library of Ireland, Kildare Street, Dublin 2, Time: 2:00pm to 4:00pm, Emma Horgan (Archivist, National Library), organised by the Irish Manuscripts Commission,Attendees learn practical skills for handling historical documents, including digitisation techniques and ethical considerations in research.
- Film Screening: The Year of the French, Irish Film Institute, Eustace Street, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, Time: 8:00pm to 10:00pm, Introduction by Dáire Keogh (Historian, St Patrick’s College, Dublin City University), organised by the Irish Film Institute, The screening of the 1982 film adaptation of Thomas Flanagan’s novel depicts the 1798 Rebellion, followed by a Q&A on its historical accuracy.
- Talk: Cromwell’s Irish Campaign, Dublin Castle, Dame Street, Dublin 2, Time: 5:00pm to 6:00pm, Jane Ohlmeyer (Historian, Trinity College Dublin), organised by the Office of Public Works, The talk analyses Oliver Cromwell’s military strategies in Ireland during the 1649-1650 conquest, using maps and contemporary letters.
- Children’s History Hour: Dublin’s Street Traders, EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, CHQ, Custom House Quay, Dublin 1, Time: 11:00am to 12:00pm, Ruth Illingworth (Educator, EPIC Museum), organised by EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, Aimed at young audiences, the session recreates 19th-century street life through storytelling and interactive role-play of costermongers and vendors.
- Debate: The Famine’s Global Legacy, The Complex, 56-58 South Great George’s Street, Dublin 2, Time: 7:30pm to 9:00pm, Christine Kinealy (Director, Ireland’s Great Hunger Museum), Enda Delaney (Sociologist, University College Dublin), organised by the Irish Times, Experts debate the worldwide effects of the Great Famine, from emigration patterns to influences on international aid policies.
- Exhibition Launch: Hidden Histories of Dublin Port, CHQ Building, Custom House Quay, Dublin 1, Time: 4:00pm to 6:00pm, Fionnuala Croke (Curator, Dublin Port Company), organised by Dublin Port Company, The launch unveils artefacts and photographs documenting the port’s role in trade and migration from the 18th century onwards.
- Music and Memory: Songs of the Troubles, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin 8, Time: 8:30pm to 10:00pm, Harry White (Musicologist, University College Dublin), performance by traditional musicians, organised by the National Concert Hall, A blend of live music and lecture traces folk songs composed during the Northern Irish conflict, exploring their role in collective remembrance.
- Seminar: De Valera’s Diplomacy, Newman House, 85-86 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2, Time: 3:00pm to 5:00pm,Eunan O’Halpin (Historian, Trinity College Dublin), organised by University College Dublin Historical Society, The seminar reviews Éamon de Valera’s foreign policy manoeuvres in the 1930s and 1940s, with emphasis on neutrality during World War II.
- Book Launch: Dublin’s Forgotten Architects, The Mansion House, Dawson Street, Dublin 2, Time: 6:30pm to 8:00pm, Christine Casey (Author, Trinity College Dublin), organised by the Irish Architectural Archive, The launch celebrates a new publication profiling lesser-known 18th- and 19th-century builders who shaped Dublin’s skyline, with illustrations and anecdotes.