Tourism Ireland hosts three enterprises at Travel News Market in Stockholm

Tourism Ireland and three partner companies attended Travel News Market in Stockholm.

The one day B2B event targeted Swedish tour operators and MICE buyers. The Irish companies conducted one to one appointments to secure contracts for 2026. The partners included Creative Tours Belfast, Ethical Tours, and Sliabh Liag Distillers.

Sarah Dee, Tourism Ireland’s Manager for the Nordic Region, shared, “Tourism Ireland was delighted to attend Travel News Market in Stockholm once again this year. It’s an excellent opportunity to inspire key Swedish travel professionals about all the great things to see and do in Ireland.”