Tourism Ireland board meets in Mourne Gullion Strangford

Tourism Ireland held meetings in the Mourne Gullion Strangford region.

The area received UNESCO Global Geopark ratification.

NMDDC runs the sustainable destination project.

A €1.18m grant scheme supports hotel development.

The Narrow Water bridge project completes by 2027.

Tourism Ireland has held its board meeting in the Mourne Gullion Strangford region to engage with local operators. The area holds UNESCO Global Geopark status and inspires connections to the Narnia stories by C.S. Lewis. The Newry, Mourne and Down District Council supports initiatives that include the Geopark Towards a Sustainable Destination project.

A new bridge at Narrow Water Keep funded as a Shared Island project will complete by 2027 and provide walking and cycling routes between Carlingford, Warrenpoint and surrounding areas. NMDDC launched a €1.18m Hotel Development Grant Scheme to encourage longer stays.

Members took the opportunity to conduct site visits to local accommodations and providers within the Geopark. The district hosted the Inspiring Sustainable Tourism Conference at Killeavy Castle Estate in County Armagh. Representatives collaborate across borders with County Louth on promotional activities.

Tourism Ireland CEO Alice Mansergh shared “Now a UNESCO geopark, it is the landscape that inspired the Narnia stories. The Board of Tourism Ireland met in the Mourne Gullion Strangford region last week with thanks to council CEO Marie Ward for sharing her tourism vision alongside inspiring local tourism businesses.”