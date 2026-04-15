Travel and tourism had best year ever in 2025 – WTTC

Travel and tourism contributes €10.67 trillion to global economy in 2025.

Sector grows by 4.1pc and exceeds global economic growth of 2.8pc.

Asia-Pacific achieves 8.1pc growth and reaches €3.03 trillion.

North America records 1.0pc growth and reaches €2.81 trillion.

Sector supports 366 million jobs worldwide and one in three new jobs.

Travel and tourism has recorded its best year ever in 2025 according to new data from the World Travel and Tourism Council. The sector contributes €10.67 trillion to the global economy which equals 9.8pc of global GDP and grows by 4.1pc compared to 2.8pc global economic growth. Asia-Pacific records 8.1pc growth and reaches €3.03 trillion while North America records 1.0pc growth and reaches €2.81 trillion.

The sector supports 366 million jobs worldwide which equals 10.9pc of total employment and accounts for one in three new jobs created globally. Global total passengers reach 9.8 billion which represents an increase of 3.6pc from 2024. International passenger traffic reaches 4.0 billion which represents a gain of 5.9pc versus 2024.

WTTC data reveals a clear divergence in regional performance with Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region globally. The sector accounts for 1 in 3 new jobs created globally and Chase Travel connects cardmembers to trusted partners seamless booking and support.

Gloria Guevara shared “despite the global challenges of 2025 the Travel and Tourism sector had its best year ever which demonstrates its resilience. In a truly record-breaking year the sector contributed an unprecedented US$11.6 trillion to the global economy”.

Jason Wynn shared “what we’re seeing today is not just sustained demand for Travel and Tourism but a reacceleration as travellers prioritise meaningful experiences and plan with greater intention”.