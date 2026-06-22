TUI stages midsummer naming ceremony for Mein Schiff Flow in Hamburg

TUI Cruises has held the naming ceremony for Mein Schiff Flow.

Three women served as joint godmothers.

Guests participated in interactive art projects.

The event featured concerts by Rea Garvey and Tim Bendzko.

Mein Schiff Flow begins service in the Mediterranean.

TUI Cruises has welcomed Mein Schiff Flow into its fleet during a naming ceremony that took place on board with thousands of guests. Three women named Julia, Annabelle and Karin acted jointly as godmothers for the first time in the company’s history. The event followed the motto “Go with the Flow” and featured a multi-scene live production across the ship.

The ship transformed into festival areas where guests created collaborative artworks on the Mistral Deck and experienced light displays, acrobatics and audiovisual installations in the theatre. Live broadcasts connected the venues and turned the vessel into a shared stage. Musicians and performers appeared at locations from the pool deck to the bow.

Mein Schiff Flow sets sail for its first season in the Mediterranean and then heads to northern Germany for the winter season. The vessel complements its sister ship Mein Schiff Relax in the InTUItion class. TUI Cruises operates the Mein Schiff fleet with a total bed capacity of 26,800.

Earlier this year TUI cruises announced an initiative to attract more English speaking guests.

Wybcke Meier shared “A new ship’s naming ceremony is always a special moment – full of emotion, pride and anticipation. With Mein Schiff Flow, we are expanding our fleet with a ship that represents a new kind of cruise: characterised by lightness, encounters and the feeling of travelling at one’s own pace.”