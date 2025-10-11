TUI reveals new year offer in Lanzarote

Charlotte Brenner of TUI

TUI is offering a New Year’s deal at TUI SUNEO El Trebol in Costa Teguise, Lanzarote, for €999 per person sharing, departing 31 December 2025.

The 7-night all-inclusive package includes flights from Dublin, 20kg luggage, and transfers.

The hotel features two lagoon-like pools, a kids’ splash park, and activities like water polo, tennis, and darts.

Evening entertainment includes a mini-disco for kids and live music or cabaret for adults.

A €100 discount per booking applies with code HOLIDEAL, valid until 15 October 2025.