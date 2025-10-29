TUI River Cruises to increase capacity on the Nile and Rhine

Katy Berzins Head of TUI River Cruises at TUI

TUI River Cruises is to launch a second ship on Nile later in 2025 and will be adding TUI Aria to European fleet in 2026 with 190 berths. The TUI Aria will sail on the Rhine, Moselle, and Main rivers, as well as Dutch and Belgian waterways. Its maiden voyage is scheduled for March 202

European supply rises up to 41pc for 2026 with further growth planned. Over 50pc of guests choose all-inclusive with shore excursions optional for flexibility.

A three-person entertainment team introduced in 2023 offers production shows, cabaret, quizzes. All four ships operate Christmas and festive cruises in Europe for 2026.

Katy Berzins shared “The river cruise industry growing is good for us and there is a new consumer that is interested in river cruising. We never included that and there was a good reason for it. We wanted to give them flexibility and an amazing range of destination experiences instead of just a traditional walking tour. It’s something we are going to continue to do to see how we can push that program further and offer authentic, immersive experiences.”