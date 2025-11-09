UPS and FedEx ground MD-11s following deadly Kentucky crash

UPS and FedEx are grounding MD-11 aircraft following the deadly Kentucky crash. UPS and FedEx grounded all MD-11 aircraft after a UPS MD-11 crashed on 4 November 2025 in Louisville killing 14.

UPS operates MD-11s as 9 percent of fleet; FedEx as 4 percent. Boeing has recommended groundings pending a safety review. Western Global Airlines is storing 12 of its 16 MD-11s.

Boeing ended MD-11 production in 2000 after its 1997 merger with McDonnell Douglas.

UPS shared “Nothing is more important to us than the safety of our employees and the communities we serve.”

FedEx shared “It will be grounding the aircrafts while it conducts a thorough safety review.”