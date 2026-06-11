‘Urgent need’ to remove Dublin Airport passenger cap – Willie Walsh

IATA’s director general Willie Walsh has told a press briefing at the IATA congress in Rio de Janeiro that Ireland’s government need to remove the passenger cap at Dublin Airport quickly. Airlines require certainty to plan winter schedules and commit aircraft. Uncertainty around aircraft movements affects operations at the airport. New routes connecting Ireland to global markets face risk without amending legislation. The restriction dates from the 2007 redevelopment.

Speaking in the margins of the IATA 2026 congress in Rio de Janeiro, Willie Walsh said the situation is damaging. Airlines must plan schedules and commit assets, new airlines have announced services to expand Dublin’s reach and these routes are at risk without fast action on legislation. The government needs to move quickly.

The European Court of Justice ruling adds broader implications across Europe. The cap threatens connectivity and economic benefits. Airlines face planning difficulties for next year. Slot availability must be secure for expansion. The issue extends beyond aviation to other industries.

Removal of the cap is urgent to protect existing routes and support growth. Delays in legislation create uncertainty for airlines and the Irish economy. Action is needed before winter scheduling.

The 2007 restriction now limits operations despite passenger demand growth. New services depend on legislative progress. Certainty enables airlines to invest.

Broader European implications from the ECJ case require attention. Governments must address airport capacity issues to avoid damaging effects.

Willie Walsh shared: “I think it is very damaging and it’s urgent that the government makes a quick decision, principally because airlines have to start planning for the winter schedule and for next year and committing assets to Dublin airport. Any uncertainty around the number of aircraft movements at Dublin airport is going to significantly impact airlines. So there’s a lot of urgency in relation to this and I think the government needs to move and move very quickly.”