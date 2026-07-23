Royal Caribbean cancels Labadee cruise calls for ANOTHER season

Royal Caribbean cancelled all Labadee visits through mid-2027.

The operational pause had previously extended through late 2026.

The destination was dropped in 2025 due to security and safety concerns.

Royal Caribbean has placed team members in positions across its fleets.

Cancelled visits have been replaced with Nassau, Grand Cayman and Cozumel.

Royal Caribbean has cancelled all planned visits to the private destination of Labadee through mid-2027, extending an operational pause that had previously removed the cruise port from itineraries through late 2026. Located on Haiti’s Cap-Haïtien coast, the destination was dropped from itineraries in 2025 due to security and safety concerns. A spokesperson stated the decision was made with the safety and well-being of guests and crew members in mind.

Royal Caribbean stated it remains committed to Labadee team members, having identified positions across its fleets and destinations to place team members during the pause. The company highlighted its relationship with the Labadee community, noting its relations extend far beyond operations. The company continues to support local communities through ongoing humanitarian efforts, including monthly food donations.

Labadee has served as a private destination for Royal Caribbean’s ships since the 1980s, having last received significant investments in 2009. Cancelled visits have been replaced with calls to Nassau, Grand Cayman and Cozumel.

Royal Caribbean statement shared, “As we continue to evaluate conditions in Haiti and our ability to deliver the best vacations responsibly, we have decided to extend the suspension of ship calls to Labadee through June 2027.”