Sean Duffy US Transport commissioner

Average delays at American airports llengthened during Sunday as the United States Federal Aviation Administration maintains flight reductions at 40 airports across the United States on the fortieth day of the federal government shutdown with no resolution in sight.

Airlines continue to cancel domestic flights and deploy larger aircraft on remaining routes while exempting international operations from cuts. United Airlines cancels up to 300 flights daily and rebooks passengers. American Airlines waives change fees and contacts affected customers. Delta Air Lines scraps around 170 flights each day.

Southwest Airlines cancels over 100 flights daily and allows free changes through 14 November. Reductions stand at 6 per cent on 10 November after starting at 4 per cent on 7 November and reach 8 per cent on 13 November before full 10 per cent on 14 November at airports including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Dallas/Fort Worth International, Denver International, Chicago O’Hare International and Los Angeles International.

Over 2500 flights face cancellation over the weekend with thousands delayed nationwide. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy states cuts alleviate pressure on air traffic controllers working without pay leading to shortages retirements and call-outs. Airlines for America estimates daily economic impact reaches between €265 million and €538 million at full 10 per cent reduction.

Aviation faces over 1500 cancellations and 6700 delays on 8 November alone. Hospitality sector reports drop in bookings near affected airports and national parks with hotel operators noting uncertainty ahead of Thanksgiving.

National parks operate at limited capacity with reduced services including closed visitor centres locked bathrooms and uncollected trash while some sites close entirely. Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo remain closed with all federal museum operations halted. Open-air memorials in Washington DC stay accessible but without maintenance. Duffy warns cuts rise to 20 per cent at some airports if shutdown persists into holiday period.