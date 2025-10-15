Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»US Tourism losses reach €1bn due to Federal shutdown

US Tourism losses reach €1bn due to Federal shutdown

0
By on News & Knowledge

The US federal government shutdown entered its second week on 15 October, furloughing 750,000 workers after funding failure for the 2026 fiscal year.

National parks are operating at reduced capacity, with over half of 14,000 staff furloughed and visitor centres closed at sites including Grand Canyon and Yosemite.

Aviation delays have affected major airports, following last week’s 12,000 flight delays and 200 cancellations due to air traffic controller shortages.

Entrance fees generated €1m daily in October for trash collection and maintenance, while states like Utah and Colorado provided local funds. Tourism losses exceeded €1bn since 1 October, with projections of €1bn weekly and 225,000 jobs at risk.

See also  HERE are the FIVE updates to travel advice from the DFA this week

President Donald Trump shared the impasse resulted from Democratic demands on spending cuts.

Related posts:

Newpark Hotel promotional Christmas packages from €799 Queue of climbers on Mount Everest in the aftermath of cornice collapse May 21 2024Tibet’s Everest Scenic Area tourism suspended as hundreds caught in snowstorm Carlo Micallef CEO of Malta TourismValletta tops European city list from Condé Nast Glenn Valentin GM of the Westbury HotelWestbury reveals offer of €780 two-night “Season of Sparkle” packages
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.