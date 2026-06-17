VIIVA hosts Irish agents on 12-night Summer Magic from Basel to Vienna sailing

The trip covered the first three nights of a 12-night sailing.

Agents visited Basel, Strasbourg, Mannheim and Frankfurt.

The product includes premium drinks and gratuities.

Michelle Lyons secured a client booking.

Paula Cross highlighted exceptional service and design.

VIVA Cruises has hosted a familiarisation trip for Irish travel agents on board VIVA ENJOY.

The company welcomed five Irish agents for the first three nights of the 12-night Summer Magic from Basel to Vienna sailing in June 2026. The group sailed from Basel and visited Strasbourg, Mannheim and Frankfurt. Agents experienced the all-inclusive product that includes meals, drinks, High Tea, minibar and gratuities.

Stephen Sands and Joseph Grimley of VIVA Cruises led the trip. Michelle Lyons of Fahy Travel secured a client booking following the experience. Paula Cross of FROSCH Ireland praised the service, design and facilities on board.

The fam trip aims to increase agent confidence and bookings for the river cruise product in the Irish market.

Paula Cross shared “from the exceptional service and beautiful design to the excellent food and facilities onboard viva enjoy frosch ireland is confident that our clients will enjoy the experience.”