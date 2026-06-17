Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»VIIVA hosts Irish agents on 12-night Summer Magic from Basel to Vienna sailing
Stephen Sands of Riviera Travel

VIIVA hosts Irish agents on 12-night Summer Magic from Basel to Vienna sailing

0
By on Trade
  • The trip covered the first three nights of a 12-night sailing.
  • Agents visited Basel, Strasbourg, Mannheim and Frankfurt.
  • The product includes premium drinks and gratuities.
  • Michelle Lyons secured a client booking.
  • Paula Cross highlighted exceptional service and design.

VIVA Cruises has hosted a familiarisation trip for Irish travel agents on board VIVA ENJOY. 

The company welcomed five Irish agents for the first three nights of the 12-night Summer Magic from Basel to Vienna sailing in June 2026. The group sailed from Basel and visited Strasbourg, Mannheim and Frankfurt. Agents experienced the all-inclusive product that includes meals, drinks, High Tea, minibar and gratuities. 

Stephen Sands and Joseph Grimley of VIVA Cruises led the trip. Michelle Lyons of Fahy Travel secured a client booking following the experience. Paula Cross of FROSCH Ireland praised the service, design and facilities on board. 

See also  Cloud9 Travel wins best travel agent award at Midlands 103 awards

The fam trip aims to increase agent confidence and bookings for the river cruise product in the Irish market. 

Paula Cross shared “from the exceptional service and beautiful design to the excellent food and facilities onboard viva enjoy frosch ireland is confident that our clients will enjoy the experience.”

Related posts:

Antonio Paradiso of MSC CruisesMSC Cruises invites 200 agents onboard MSC World Asia Silversea introduces referral rewards for Irish agents Default ThumbnailRyanair secures High Court Order against Edreams over access to trade inventory Heli Mäki-Fränti president of ECTAAECTAA elects new president Heli Mäki-Fränti for 2026 to 2028 term
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.