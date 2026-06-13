Viking River Ships takes delivery of new builds Annar and Fjolvar

Viking took delivery of the Viking Annar and Viking Fjolvar river ships.

Viking Annar carries 190 guests on Rhine Main and Danube itineraries.

Viking Fjolvar accommodates 168 guests on Seine River cruises from Paris.

Ships feature patented square bow and true two-room suites.

Viking orders 22 additional river ships by 2028.

Viking has taken delivery of two new river ships, the Viking Annar and the Viking Fjolvar. The vessels come from Meyer’s Neptun Werft shipyard in Rostock-Warnemünde, Germany. Both entered service in June 2026.

The Viking Annar accommodates 190 guests in 95 staterooms and sails on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers with itineraries such as Rhine Getaway and Grand European Tour. The Viking Fjolvar hosts 168 guests in 84 staterooms and operates Seine River cruises roundtrip from Paris including Paris and the Heart of Normandy. The ships feature Viking’s square bow design and two-room suites.

Viking plans to add 22 more river ships by 2028. This brings the total river fleet to 114 vessels. The deliveries expand capacity for European river cruising.

Leah Talactac shared “We are proud to welcome the Viking Annar and the Viking Fjolvar to our growing fleet of award-winning river ships.”