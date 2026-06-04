Virus ship Hondius cleared for duty after deep clean

The Hondius received clearance on 30 May 2026.

Thirteen experts carried out the disinfection.

The vessel departs Rotterdam on 6 June 2026.

Its first Arctic voyage begins on 13 June 2026.

All eight decks underwent treatment.

Oceanwide Expeditions has cleared the Hondius to return to full operations after a deep cleaning and disinfection in Rotterdam. Dutch health authority GGD Rotterdam-Rijnmond inspected the vessel on 29 May 2026 and issued clearance on 30 May 2026. A team of 13 biosecurity experts from EWS Group treated all eight decks of the ship.

The process included removal of organic matter, surface disinfection with hydrogen peroxide and high-temperature steam cleaning. The vessel received confirmation that it is rodent-free. The ship departs Rotterdam for Longyearbyen, Svalbard, on 6 June 2026 ahead of its first Arctic voyage on 13 June 2026.

Rémi Bouysset shared “The close cooperation between our teams and the operational expertise provided by EWS Group played an important role in the successful completion of this complex disinfection operation and the vessel’s preparation for return to service.”