Westminster parliament considers nightly tourist tax across England

The Westminster Parliament has advanced a proposal for a nightly “tourist tax” on all accommodation in England, encompassing hotels, bed and breakfasts, and campsites, to generate funds for local infrastructure and transport improvements. 

Aimed at both domestic and international visitors amid London’s 89m overnight stays last year, the levy would allow cities to opt for a flat fee or percentage of room rates following consultations with residents and businesses. 

Proponents argue it addresses strain on public services, though details on implementation timelines remain under debate, potentially reshaping visitor economics in major destinations.

