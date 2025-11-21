Trending
Wicklow’s Pinnacle hillfort in Baltinglass to get tourism path

A proposal to create managed public access to the Pinnacle Hillfort at Rathcoran on Baltinglass Hill has been published. 

The plan outlines five small pods in an existing mature forest area. A “modest car park” will be developed at road level to support the pathway. The designated pathway will lead safely to the National Monument.

TD Edward Timmins described the proposal as a game changer for tourism in west Wicklow.

