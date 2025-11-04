Wizz class, but it is not business class

Trending
Jozsef Varadi CEO of Wizz Air
Wizz Air launches December 2025 trial blocking middle seats in front rows on selected flights from five bases.

Wizz Class includes priority boarding, guaranteed overhead space and one complimentary carry-on bag. Trial responds to business-traveller requests for faster boarding and workspace without full-seat purchase.

Prices remain below the cost of buying an extra seat outright.

Michael Delehant shared “We’re not reinventing the wheel here, and I don’t expect us to have half the aircraft blocked.”

Silvia Mosquera shared “The roll-out of Wizz Class follows feedback from our growing number of business travellers who value low-cost travel options.”

