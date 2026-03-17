Wrights of Howth subsidiary challenges retail contract award by Dublin Airport to Michael Wright’s Smart Horizon

A subsidiary of Wrights of Howth launches a High Court judicial review against Dublin Airport Authority after losing a €9.5m tender for a food and convenience store in Terminal 1 arrivals hall.

Dublin Airport Authority awards the contract to Smart Horizon Ltd beneficially owned by Michael Wright who also operates the Marqette restaurant in Terminal 1.

The challenge claims Dublin Airport Authority failed to comply with EU law by incorrectly applying award criteria and taking irrelevant considerations into account.

Proceedings enter the High Court Commercial List with the new contract suspended pending the outcome which means there will be no operator in the unit after the current contract ends at the end of March 2026.

The case returns to court in May 2026 following earlier family disputes within the Wrights of Howth group.

Justice Mark Sanfey will hear the proceedings after admission to the fast-track list on 16 March 2026.