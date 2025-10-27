Wrocław Airport closes for operations until December 4

Wrocław Nicolaus Copernicus Airport has closed for operations from flights from midnight October 26 until December 4, 2025, for a 460m euro reconstruction project.

The closure affects all domestic and international departures and arrivals, with rerouting via Warsaw, Poznań, Katowice, Berlin, and Prague. Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines, and Wizz Air are providing rebooking or refund options, with connection delays up to four hours.

Workers will install a 2.5 kilometre high-speed taxiway, expand the apron for 28 aircraft from 16, upgrade de-icing areas, and resurface runways.

Passenger volumes hit 4.5m in 2024, with upgrades targeting eightm annually by 2030; 200,000 travellers face stranding.

Dariusz Nowak shared “The timing avoids peak winter travel, when the facility processes 600,000 passengers per month.”