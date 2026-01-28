Storm Chandra causes 20 Flight cancellations at Dublin Airport on Tuesday

Dublin Airport experienced 20 flight cancellations on 27 January 2026 as strong winds from Storm Chandra affected operations. Flights by Emerald Airlines (Aer Lingus Regional) bore the brunt of the impact, while mainline services remained largely unaffected.

The disruptions primarily impacted smaller propeller aircraft including Bristol, Edinburgh, Manchester, and Birmingham. DAA confirmed that larger planes continued to operate for the most part, though peak wind speeds between 4 pm and 6 pm raised the risk of additional issues. Passengers faced potential further cancellations across Ireland and Europe throughout the evening. DAA advised travellers to monitor airline updates closely for the latest flight status information.

The cancellations arose from wind speeds exceeding safe limits for propeller flights, leading to grounded services earlier in the day. Affected passengers can seek re-accommodation on later flights the same day or the following morning.

DAA spokesperson Grame McQueen shared “The aircraft are for the most part getting in. We are expecting the strongest winds here between 4pm and 6pm. There is potential for further disruption this evening. So for anyone flying, you need to be keeping in close contact with your airline, to get the latest status of your flight. The wind speeds are just going to get a little too strong for some of those propellor aircraft to get in and out. Hopefully they can be reaccommodated on later flights today or tomorrow morning. there is potential for disruption not just in Dublin but on the wider network in Ireland and Europe.”