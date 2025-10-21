Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»200 hoteliers attend IHF and Fáilte Ireland conference at Dublin

200 hoteliers attend IHF and Fáilte Ireland conference at Dublin

0
By on Hotels & Beds
Paul Gallagher CEO of the IHF
Paul Gallagher CEO of the IHF

Over 200 hoteliers attended the IHF and Fáilte Ireland conference at Dublin Royal Convention Centre on topics like trends, efficiency, decarbonisation, and financing.

Speakers covered global trends, consumer preferences, and case studies, aligning with Fáilte Ireland’s Climate Action Programme launched in February 2024.

87pc of IHF members plan sustainability investments next year; over 300 tourism businesses join CAP to cut emissions and boost resilience.

The event underscored sustainability as a business imperative, with 75pc of global travellers aiming for greener trips. Supported by Bank of Ireland, it equipped the sector with tools for innovation and competitiveness.

Paul Gallagher shared “The enthusiasm in the room today is demonstrative of the growing appetite for sustainable evolution within the hotel sector.”

Jenny De Saulles shared “75pc of global travellers plan to travel more sustainably in the next 12 months.”

Michael Magner shared “As an industry we must rise to meet this challenge and act now by integrating sustainable practices across our operations.”

See also  Jurassic Newpark reveals plans for Christmas Experience

Related posts:

Grace OConnor GM of Park Hotel KenmareMEET Grace O’Connor new GM of the Park Hotel Kenmare Dermot Crowley CEO of DalataDalata Hotel Group raises €40,000 for 3 charities Dave Flynn of SkillnetHospitality Skillnet launches Level 9 leadership course Brian-Bowler GM of Aghadoe Heights HotelKerry’s Aghadoe Heights to host wedding day on 1 November
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.