200 hoteliers attend IHF and Fáilte Ireland conference at Dublin

Paul Gallagher CEO of the IHF

Over 200 hoteliers attended the IHF and Fáilte Ireland conference at Dublin Royal Convention Centre on topics like trends, efficiency, decarbonisation, and financing.

Speakers covered global trends, consumer preferences, and case studies, aligning with Fáilte Ireland’s Climate Action Programme launched in February 2024.

87pc of IHF members plan sustainability investments next year; over 300 tourism businesses join CAP to cut emissions and boost resilience.

The event underscored sustainability as a business imperative, with 75pc of global travellers aiming for greener trips. Supported by Bank of Ireland, it equipped the sector with tools for innovation and competitiveness.

Paul Gallagher shared “The enthusiasm in the room today is demonstrative of the growing appetite for sustainable evolution within the hotel sector.”

Jenny De Saulles shared “75pc of global travellers plan to travel more sustainably in the next 12 months.”

Michael Magner shared “As an industry we must rise to meet this challenge and act now by integrating sustainable practices across our operations.”